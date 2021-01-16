Dozens of Scientists Reveal Most of the Planet is COLDER TODAY Than Most of Past 8000 Years

by P. Gosselin

Undisputed temperature reconstructions from around the world show the planet was much warmer over most of the Holocene (past 10,000 years) than it is today.

Kenneth recently wrote how a wealth of new research in glacier and sea ice extent show modern Iceland is 2-4°C colder than all of the last 8000 years. Only the late 19th century was slightly colder.

That post was featured at WUWT, and a reader there presented other graphs from other parts of the world suggesting the early Holocene was warmer worldwide.

First, South America going back 100 years, which shows it was much warmer from the 1930s to the 1950s than it is today:

Next we have a temperature reconstruction from the Canadian Arctic going back 7000 years:

Note, as many of us have already known, the Arctic was indeed much warmer earlier in the Holocene than it is today.

Finally we look at the Swiss Alps going back 9000 years:

Here we see that the Alps are very cold today compared to the early Holocene. This has also been confirmed by old tree trunks found under glaciers.

The reader at WUWT added he has “a lot more of these types of graphs that show very clearly that the WHOLE WORLD has been much warmer than now for MOST of the last 10,000 years.”

And indeed there are many!

Medieval Warm Period confirmed by hundreds of papers

Dr. Sebastian Lüning’s admirable and outstanding reference Medieval Warm Period Map here shows hundreds climate reconstructions for that period. There we find an abundant number of studies showing today’s climate is nothing unusual compared to 1000 years ago.

Here you will find 80 charts from 58 peer-reviewed papers showing the same.

This massive data record these papers represent is not going to go away.