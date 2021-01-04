Portuguese Health Worker, 41, Dies Suddenly Two Days After Getting the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

A Portuguese health worker has died two days after getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a ‘sudden death’ at home on New Year’s Day 48 hours after receiving the jab. An autopsy is expected to take place later today or tomorrow.

The mother-of-two, who worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, is not said to have suffered any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated.

Ms Acevedo’s father Abilio Acevedo told Portuguese daily Correio da Manha: ‘She was okay. She hadn’t had any health problems.

‘She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn’t have any symptoms. I don’t know what happened. I just want answers.

‘I want to know what led to my daughter’s death.’

Source: DailyMail.co.uk (excerpt)