Pilots and Air Traffic Controllers Who Take COVID-19 Vaccine Must Wait 48 Hours Before ‘Conducting Safety-Sensitive Aviation Duties’

by B.N. Frank

There have been numerous reports about COVID vaccine recipients experiencing serious side effects and even death.

Perhaps that’s why Kroger is not requiring employees to be vaccinated.

The FAA is also taking precautions by requiring recipients to wait 48 hours before returning to “safety sensitive duties”.

From AOPA:

FAA approves second COVID-19 vaccine

December 21, 2020 By Alyssa J. Cobb

The FAA approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for pilots and air traffic controllers on December 19, requiring the same 48-hour wait period before “conducting safety-sensitive aviation duties,” as it did for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The policy was released one day after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received FDA authorization on December 11 and was permitted by the FAA on December 12.

“Holders of FAA-issued Airman Medical Certificates or Medical Clearances may receive the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine; however, a 48-hour no fly/no safety related duty interval must be observed after each dose,” the FAA Office of Aerospace Medicine said.

The agency reminded pilots and air traffic controllers that “they are prohibited from performing flight crewmember duties or air traffic control duties if they do not meet medical certification requirements, including those related to adverse events from medications that render them unable to perform such duties.”

As the FDA authorizes additional vaccines, the FAA will evaluate and release policies.

The agency reiterated that it would “monitor the patient response to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and may adjust this policy as necessary to ensure aviation safety.”

Air traffic controllers and pilots played a critical role in the shipment of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 13 when UPS Inc.

Vice President of Flight Operations and Safety Houston Mills (an AOPA member) and first officer Neal Newell flew the cargo from Lansing, Michigan, to Louisville, Kentucky.

“Pilots and air traffic controllers are key players in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced throughout the year by delivering personal protective equipment and more recently by transporting the vaccines,” said AOPA President Mark Baker.

“I am pleased the FAA is acting quickly to evaluate and allow pilots and controllers to take either of the FDA-approved vaccines and return to work and flying after a short period.”

COVID vaccines are still considered to be experimental and experimental vaccines have led to disastrous results in the past.

CBS 60 Minutes’ segment, “The Swine Flu Fraud of ‘76” exposes details about a vaccine that injured thousands of Americans who eventually SUED the U.S. government.

Documentary 1986: The Act exposes alarming details about a controversial 30+ year old congressional ruling regarding vaccine safety.