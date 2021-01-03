The PCR Testing Scam: The Technique Cannot Be Used to Detect Viruses, According to Its Inventor
Coronavirus

“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests.

Although he died just before Fauci did it again (yet another “coincidence” surrounding COVID-19), much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.

Also read: Inventor of the PCR Test, Dr Kary Mullis, About Anthony Fauci: He’s Not a Scientist and Doesn’t Understand Medicine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Anthony Fauci Is A Fraud, And Has ‘Poisoned An Entire Generation Of Americans’

Source: Banned.video

