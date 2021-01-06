How the PCR is Being Misused in Detecting the Supposed Sars-Cov-2 Cases

Significant Pitfalls associated with the PCR / RT-PCR techniques for the alleged detection of Sars-Cov-2 and diagnosis of Covid-19:

As someone with more than an adequate knowledge of medical and clinical sciences along with some postgraduate research experience in physical mapping using molecular genetics techniques, I would like to contribute to our understanding of this amplification reaction and how information derived from it could be very misleading when it is being used to diagnose purported “infections” in almost anything and eveything nowadays.

Is it not amusing to find human swabs, samples of Coca-Cola and some fruits all testing positive for “Sars-Cov- 2” using the RT-PCR protocol whilst the kit instructions, the enclosed information leaflet, as well as the print on the box clearly inform the users that the test kit detects Sars-Cov-1 only?

I suspect that the “ PCR test ” was intentionally chosen for its potential non-specificity which has been very useful for those wishing to mislead us as it is so easy to manipulate its protocol to suit different purposes.

Specific results could be generated based on requirements to meet certain political narratives in order to create the illusion of high rates of an imaginery, specific infection (high false positive rates) in different populations and appearing at different times.

Rolling trends of supposed Covid-19 infections, rolling trends of the stampeding of our rights and freedoms all in perfect harmony with the rolling trends of different vaccines presented as the only partial way out of our troubles whilst also being told that things might never get back to normal.

And to ensure that systematic analysis of results did not raise much suspicion with regards to bias; some degree of natural variability could be fabricated through the incorporation of some negative test results.

The PCR can not diagnose anything useful at all. In my opinion, being positive for the test is like testing humans for epithelial cells (which we all possess) and then confirming that indeed all humans have such cells but pretend that those cells are from a non-human entity.

Allow me to make another analogy. How could the finding of some very small, common, ordinary, random screws that you might find on a trail whilst hiking; necessarily and categorically prove that the screws belonged to a car model, manufactured on a specific date and by a specific manufacturer or that those screws belonged to something entirely different; perhaps part of a gadget?

The specifics of the PCR/RT-PCR technique that might lend itself to manipulation and fabrication of a delusion and the creation of fear and anxiety:

1. Size of amplicon (amplified product): The smaller its size, the higher the probability that the product could be found on a variety of DNA sequences from a variety of organisms; including humans. That is why PCR should not be used for clinical diagnosis. The size of the amplified DNA segments, supposedly only coding for various proteins of the Sars-Cov-2 are very small; about 112 bp long or slightly longer.

Our bodies are awash with DNA and various RNA molecules which are constantly floating about both intracellularly as well as extracellularly. The laboratory amplification of an alleged, specific, very short DNA/RNA segment does not prove the existence of any virus or bacteria and could never predict illness and death for that matter.

2. Length of your DNA primers (forward and reverse primers, always a pair), their sequences and their respective concentrations and volumes could be altered thus influencing specificity of the annealing and the amplification rate of the target DNA/RNA molecules.

3. Types of enzymes (Reverse Transcriptases and Polymerases), their concentrations, their volumes and their chemical modifications prior to use could affect the production rate, the specificity of the amplification and the fidelity( accuracy) of amplification.

4. The denaturation temperature and the duration of denaturation could easily be altered on the PCR thermal cycling machine. Extent of DNA denaturation then determines if primers bind specifically to the “target DNA” or non-specifically to themselves in the next phase. These factors also affects the activity of polymerase enzyme, its half life and the yield.

5. The annealing temperature and the duration of annealing could easily be altered on the PCR thermal cycling machine thus affecting whether the primer pair bind to their “DNA target” specifically or non-specifically to other pieces of DNA or even bind to themselves. These factors also affects the activity of polymerase enzyme as well as the yield of specific and nonspecific DNA targets.

6. The amplification temperature and the duration of amplification could easily be altered on the PCR thermal cycling machine thus affecting whether the primers remain bonded to the DNA target and the activity, half life and the fidelity of polymerase enzyme as well as the specific and non-specifc yield of DNA from various sources.

7. The number of cycles of PCR/ RT-PCR amplification running on the thermal cycling machine might be altered to directly affect how much amplified product is made and whether the sample would be easily detectable (by measuring the emitted fluorescence light) or not. This could increase or decrease the number of false positives according to prescribed narratives in case of unethical behaviour or genuine laboratory errors.

The higher the number of cycles, the larger the probability of amplification of non-specific targets.

8. The concentration and volume of the pool of RNA/DNA solution affects the degree of amplification.

9. The concentrations and volumes of fluorescently labelled deoxyribonucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs) solution could also affect the amplification magnitude. A huge amount of DNA/RNA in the reaction from the start could ensure a higher yield of false positives.

10. The ratio of the concentration of fluorescently labelled dNTPs over the concentration of unlabelled DNTPs could also affect the amount of DNA signal perceived and thus the number of false positives that could be detected.

11. Contaminants and enzyme inhibitors could result in the generation of false positive and false negative results.

12. The supposed RNA target belonging to the “alleged virus” is not and has never been isolated and purified prior to its amplification in the PCR machine. A swab sample will contain a mixture of DNA and RNA as well as huge amounts of proteins belonging to human cells, various bacteria, viruses, protozoa and fungal species.

13. The ionic concentration, volume and the pH of the buffer solution used in the reaction could be altered.

14. The handling and preparation of ingredients prior to placement on the thermal cycling machine could also affect the number of false positive rates.

15. The water used in the reaction may not be sterile (contaminated).

16. The supposed Sars-Cov-2 primer sequences are complementary to hundreds of bacterial and human DNA molecules:

If one makes a list of all the different pairs of primers that have ever been used in the PCR technique to detect the alleged “Sars-Cov 2” throughout the world and compare their sequences with bacterial and human genome data sequences, using the BLAST website as an example, you would find hundreds of almost perfect sequence matches between what is alleged to be portions of various Sars-Cov 1 and Sars-Cov 2 gene sequences and human and bacterial DNA sequences.

The various primer pairs used in the detection of the alleged SARS-COV 2 virus exhibit at least 90% sequence homology with between 4-93 human DNA segments and 100 bacterial DNA segments ( greenmedinfo.com site). The forward primer in isolation, the reverse primer in isolation, and both in combination pick up hundreds of matching human and bacterial DNA sequences.

And as far as I know, no one has yet to look at sequence similarities and cross matching between Sars-Cov 1 and Sars-Cov 2 primer sequences (used in PCR and RT-PCR for the detection of the alleged viruses) and fungal and parasitic DNA sequences. And I would not be surprised at all if these sequences match plant genomic squences too.

If the primer pair sequences match hundreds of human and bacterial DNA targets then the targets of amplification are also of human and bacterial origin and not of “viral” origin.

However, since the tested swabs contain much more human DNA/RNA than bacterial, viral, fungal and protozoal genetic material then, it is highly likely that the high rates of false positive PCR test results used for allegedly detecting Sars-Cov 2 are actually just detecting human DNA sequences and nothing else.

Irrespective of whether intentional (cheating) or unintentional errors have been made in the PCR reactions or not, the data suggest that the PCR could be detecting hundreds of bacterial and human DNA sequences seemingly portrayed as Sars-Cov 1/2 sequences; causing huge surges in false positive rates and therefore an unmeasurably harmful levels of anxiety and fear in the populations.

If there are intentional errors in and manipulations of the conditions of the RT-PCR then one should expect even higher rates of non-specific, misleading and random amplifications of human and bacterial DNA target sequences and even more false positive rates indicating biased data trends and in harmony and resonance with certain official political objectives and announcements at designated times.

In this scenario, one should expect a huge bias towards amplifying cases (false positives), hands in gloves and in perfect harmony with the spewing of propaganda created to drive us into a programmed and preconceived path of the Pied Piper.

17. Amplification of target DNA molecules does not require a perfect match between the DNA sequence and the primer sequences:

With only a 50% homology between the unknown DNA sequence and the primer sequences, it would still be possible to amplify DNA from humans, bacteria, fungi and protozoa and then generate false positive test results depending on the setting of PCR conditions and the sequence and length of the primer pairs.

The amplified product of the PCR could easily be human DNA masked as viral DNA!

Those who believe in absolute control are forcing us to not only wear face masks but seem to be also masking and covering up the real targets of the PCR amplification reaction which appears to be human DNA, bacterial DNA, natural RNA, etc.

Synopsis:

You could easily have a situation where you have the same patient/case, same nurse, same technician, same sample, same time and date, same equipment but different results which is total and utter non-sense.

The PCR method is used to chemically amplify a very short piece of non-specific DNA in order to generate false positive data; inducing and amplifying frequent and regular psychological traumas, chaos, untold damage to people’s lives and madness. Its esoteric value could be to induce control, obedience, conformity, uncertainty, confusion, compliance and a lack of belief in logic and common sense.

All these repugnant practices, policies and responses are killing and psychologically torturing innocent human beings.

If you are determined to socially engineer populations by creating a storm in a teacup, you might want to manipulate the PCR technique to fabricate cases.

Suddenly and by some magic, a very small, unimportant, harmless, irrelevant piece of floating DNA could be amplified billions of times and suddenly become visible, relevant, omnipotent, omnipresent and irreverant. A theatrical tool to foment confusion, fear and chaos by making us frightened of an imaginery virus.

If you happen to test positive, they label you as having Covid-19 and, if by happenstance your test results are negative, it has been reported that they might choose to keep repeating the test 30 times or more in order to get a 1 in 30 hit; forcing false positive results. And then, through sheer persistence and cheating they finally find you positive and suddenly the total number of cases would go up by a figure of 30. Just because the laboratory might have repeated your test 30 times, they count your case as thirty cases!

There is just so many ways for the policy makers to use tricks to bulk up their statistics that it beggars belief. It is totally shocking and one that disturbs our human consciences and our souls.

That is pseudoscience, fakery and fraud.

Instantly, very healthy people testing “positive” are vilified, harassed, intimidated and stigmatised as spreaders of “disease”. You would then be manipulated, corralled and coerced into taking their poisonous toxins as vaccines; guaranteed to cut short your longevity, healthspan as well as lifespan.

Alternatively, to cool things down and pretend that the sophistry of the planners of the draconian, ineffective plandemic measures (such as social distancing, masking, lockdowns, the endless vaccinations, the use of personal protective equipment, the use of air filters and hand sanitisers, the shutting down of societies, commerce and trade and the ensuing meltdowns) has been effective in temporarily controlling the pre-ordained spread of the illusory virus; at the behest of the controllers, just like flipping a switch, the various parameters on the PCR thermal cycling machine could be altered to magically create the illusion of a “significant decrease” in the number of “positive” cases/deaths.

The significant decrease in cases/deaths would then be strongly and unequivocally causatively linked to the beneficial and positive role of their preventive public health measures, notably and mainly through the use of their toxic vaccines.

A frequent, regular and constant propaganda piece presented and flaunted about by the media and governments in order to drive/coerce specific, preconceived narratives and evil agendas using propaganda, mind crowding and encirclement.

The amplification of very small amounts of short and very common DNA segments that could easily belong to humans, bacteria and other organisms does not prove the existence of a specific virus whatsoever.

