Norway: 2 People Died in Nursing Home Days After Receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine

Coronavirus

The Norwegian Medicines Agency has announced that two nursing home residents passed away days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and that an investigation has been launched into the deaths.

“We have to assess whether the vaccine is the cause of death, or if it is a coincidence that it happened soon after vaccination,” Medical Director Steiner Madsen said in a statement about the deaths.

He also noted that, because people of advanced age are receiving the vaccine first, it is entirely possible the deaths could be coincidental. Around 400 people die every week in Norwegian nursing homes.

Source: RT.com (excerpt)

Question: Isn’t it strange how everyone seems to die of Covid-19 nowadays, except those who die immediately after taking the vaccine?

