New World Next Week: The Globalists Prepare War on ‘Domestic Terrorism’

This week:
Story #1: China’s Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against ‘New Cold War’
https://archive.is/LLVXQ
Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call
https://bit.ly/3pqzpg6
Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!
https://bit.ly/3a9kwbt
China and the New World Order
https://bit.ly/3iXpnk3
COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert
https://archive.is/qpnNn
Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was ‘Prolific’ Informer for Law Enforcement
https://archive.is/qqbQn
“Q Anon” May Have Been an FBI Psyop
https://bit.ly/3a5BffU
The Information Warriors Fighting ‘Robot Zombie Army’ of Coronavirus Sceptics
https://archive.is/9VXWX
PDF: Information Operations Roadmap
https://bit.ly/3pqzAIi
Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation
https://archive.is/utBYC
Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government’s War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap
https://bit.ly/3absErX
We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden’s “Domestic Terrorism” Bill
https://bit.ly/39rcyeV
Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined
https://bit.ly/3pkFxq9
“We Toppled a Dictator!”
https://bit.ly/2YnwDMS
Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002
https://archive.vn/QPCGF
Joe Biden Didn’t Just Vote for the Iraq Invasion — He Helped Lead the March to War
https://bit.ly/2NHr2Pk
Biden’s Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq
https://bit.ly/35TBTMo
Biden Considering Reversing Trump’s Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy
https://bit.ly/3ppIAxt
A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency
https://bit.ly/3odzgLJ
US Flies B-52s as ‘Show of Force’ Against Iran
https://bit.ly/3ciKyvS
GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies
Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to ‘Recalibrate Their Positions’ After GameStop Surge
Biden Administration Is “Monitoring” Marketwide Short Squeeze
Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)