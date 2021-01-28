New World Next Week The Globalists Prepare War On 'domestic Terrorism'
Deep StateFalse Flags

New World Next Week: The Globalists Prepare War on ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.

This week:

Story #1: China’s Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against ‘New Cold War’
https://archive.is/L­LVXQ

Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call
https://bit.ly/3pqzpg6

Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!
https://bit.ly/3a9kwbt

China and the New World Order
https://bit.ly/3iXpnk3

COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert
https://archive.is/qpnNn

Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was ‘Prolific’ Informer for Law Enforcement
https://archive.is/qqbQn

“Q Anon” May Have Been an FBI Psyop
https://bit.ly/3a5BffU

The Information Warriors Fighting ‘Robot Zombie Army’ of Coronavirus Sceptics
https://archive.is/9­VXWX

PDF: Information Operations Roadmap
https://bit.ly/3pqzAIi

Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation
https://archive.is/utBYC

Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government’s War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap
https://bit.ly/3absErX

We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden’s “Domestic Terrorism” Bill
https://bit.ly/39rcyeV

Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined
https://bit.ly/3pkFxq9

“We Toppled a Dictator!”
https://bit.ly/2YnwDMS

Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002
https://archive.vn/QPCGF

Joe Biden Didn’t Just Vote for the Iraq Invasion — He Helped Lead the March to War
https://bit.ly/2NHr2Pk

Biden’s Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq
https://bit.ly/35TBTMo

Biden Considering Reversing Trump’s Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy
https://bit.ly/3ppIAxt

A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency
https://bit.ly/3odzgLJ

US Flies B-52s as ‘Show of Force’ Against Iran
https://bit.ly/3ciKyvS

GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies

Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to ‘Recalibrate Their Positions’ After GameStop Surge

​​​​​​​Biden Administration Is “Monitoring” Marketwide Short Squeeze

Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)

