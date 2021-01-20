New Study Claims an Ice Age is Coming — Earth’s Climate is ‘Cyclical’

Geologist and earth scientist Professor Ian Plimer says the “climate is cyclical” as a new study claims Earth is heading to an ice age.

“We are getting towards the end of the warm period, the peak of the warmth was about 5,000 years ago and we are heading for the next inevitable ice age,” he told Sky News host Cory Bernardi.

Professor Plimer says every occurrence of icebergs expanding and shrinking happened with “more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than now”.

“To use the word ‘unprecedented’ shows you have expunged history and geology from your knowledge.”

Must-read scientific books debunking the ridiculous and unscientific global warming narrative:

1. Climate Change: The Facts

2. Heaven and Earth: Global Warming, the Missing Science

Reference: Sky News Australia YouTube.com