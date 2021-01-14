Moderna Ceo Says The World Will Have To Live With Covid ‘forever’

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel announced today that the “SARS-CoV-2 is not going away,” and that “We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever,” at a panel discussion at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

CNBC reported:

The CEO of Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna warned Wednesday that the coronavirus that has brought world economies to a standstill and overwhelmed hospitals will be around “forever.”

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have said there is a high likelihood that Covid-19 will become an endemic disease, meaning it will become present in communities at all times, though likely at lower levels than it is now.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel appeared to agree Wednesday that Covid-19 will become endemic, saying “SARS-CoV-2 is not going away.”

“We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever,” he said during a panel discussion at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Who these “Public health officials and infectious disease experts” were was not mentioned, nor any references to studies or anything else.

But they don’t need them, apparently, as simply stating it as so is enough, especially if the major networks owned by Big Pharma back you up.

And there couldn’t be a conflict of interest here, could there?

After all, he is the CEO of one of the two companies currently distributing billions of doses of the new COVID mRNA injections, making him a very wealthy man.

What else would you expect him to say? He wants a continuous revenue stream, and his company has already stated that the mRNA technology being injected into people is an “operating system,” the “Software of Life,” so just like any other operating system it needs to be regularly updated to fight new viruses.

The bigger news story here is that the vast majority of the American public will actually believe what this guy says and line up to get their injections.