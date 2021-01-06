Mitt Romney Boards Flight To Dc Filled With Patriots Who Chanted ‘traitor’
Watch: Mitt Romney Boards Flight to DC FILLED With Patriots Who Chanted ‘Traitor’

by Cassandra Fairbanks

Mitt Romney was met with a plane full of angry patriots who chanted “traitor” as he boarded a flight to DC.

Airplanes heading to DC from across the nation are currently packed with Trump supporters ahead of the massive Stop the Steal rally on Tuesday.

Mitt Romney Boards Flight To Dc Filled With Patriots Who Chanted ‘traitor’

As Romney got on the plane, a chant of “traitor” broke out after a woman yelled for the passengers to let him know what they think. As it dissipated, people began grilling him about why he is betraying his voters.

“We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden, Mitt Romney,” a woman shouted. “You don’t listen to your constituents!”

Romney has said that efforts to challenge the election results are an “egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some,” and said that it “dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic.”

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” Romney claimed.

Romney also said that the election being stolen is a “false rumor.”

