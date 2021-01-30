Globalist Klaus Schwab: ‘As Long As Not Everybody Is Vaccinated, Nobody Will Be Safe’

by Kelen McBreen

Speaking at this year’s Davos Agenda, World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab declared “nobody will be safe” until “everybody is vaccinated” with the COVID-19 immunization.

The man behind “The Great Reset” plans on using the pandemic to usher in a new era where the global elite retain total control over humanity.

One reason Schwab and his ilk would like to vaccinate as many humans as possible is to implement a Big Brother-style surveillance system equipped with the latest spy technology.

Schwab’s WEF writes, “Faced with deep recession, governments around the world are considering the use of immunity passports to allow a degree of normality to return.”

Klaus Schwab: "As long as not everybody is vaccinated, nobody will be safe." pic.twitter.com/EtfyZFCqyl — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 29, 2021

Libertarian icon Ron Paul warns against such a change, saying:

“The great reset will dramatically expand the surveillance state via real-time tracking. It will also mandate that people receive digital certificates in order to travel and even technology implanted in their bodies to monitor them.”

“The system of tracking and monitoring could be used to silence those expressing ‘dangerous’ political views, such as that the great reset violates our God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Paul added.