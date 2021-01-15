Fbi Arrests Antifa Leader John Sullivan After Storming Us Capitol

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol last week.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington.

This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washingotn Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

The FBI continues to ignore these facts, too.

Here is the FBI affidavit on the arrest (Hat Tip Jovan Pulitzer):

Yet, in footage streamed to his followers on Discord, Sullivan, who uses the name “Jayden X” on the app, can be heard inciting violence from inside the U.S. Capitol and boasting about breaking a window.

“If we don’t get in, we’re going to burn this sh*t down,” he gloats. “Let’s go! This sh*t’s ours. F*ck yeah. I can’t believe this is reality. We accomplished this sh*t. We did this sh*t together.

“I didn’t know I hit [the window] that hard. No one got that on camera… F*ck the blue! F*ck the blue!”

This footage [banned by YouTube] comes from a source who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons.

Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, “We did it!”

“You were right! We did it,” she boasts.

“Dude, I was trying to tell you. I couldn’t say much,” Sullivan replies. “Is this not going to be the best film you’ve ever made in your life?”

While the FBI and the mainstream media insist there is no evidence Antifa or BLM played any role in the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, Sullivan admits in the footage that he strategically wore a Trump hat and carried a “big ass camera” at the rally to guise himself as a journalist and mislead law enforcement and the media about his true motives.

Now there is more on the two radicals who stormed the US Capitol together during the riots.

BREAKING: CNN’s Jade Sacker penetrating the Capitol with a member of BLM/Antifa cheering, “We did it!” And then asking her conspirator if he was filming, he said he’d delete it, he lied. CNN was in on it. pic.twitter.com/FVhotiAwcP — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

CNN was embedded with Antifa during the rioting!

3/ According to sources she was working on a CNN project, but she's done a lot of work for NBC and NPR. — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

