False Flag: ‘Viking’ Who Stormed the Capitol Building, Previously Photographed at BLM Rally Wearing the Same Outfit

We have now confirmed that the storming of the Capitol Building was initiated by left-wing provocateurs who met with Capitol Police yesterday and planned the event.

A photo has emerged of the “Viking” individual who led the storming action today (shown on the right side of the photo below):

This same person — wearing the same outfit and nearly identical face paint — was also reportedly spotted at a BLM rally earlier this year (left).

Note the identical tattoos, facial hair and costume:

Viking Blm

This short video shows Capitol Police actively waving a group of protesters to “breach” the Capitol building. It was all coordinated:

You can then see from this video that they were allowed to stream right in, without any police attempting to stop them:

A flyer has also emerged that calls upon Antifa to dress up like MAGA supporters in order to impersonate them while instigating violence:

Antifa Disguise

The only violence committed today was the Capitol Police shooting and reportedly killing an unarmed female Trump supporter who was shot in the neck.

Jeffrey Prather has confirmed through his intelligence networks that the people who led the storming of the Capitol Building were Antifa / BLM operatives. The entire attack was a false flag event.

By Mike Adams, Guest writer

