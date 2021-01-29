Eugenicist Bill Gates Cries to Reuters About All These ‘Crazy And Evil Conspiracy Theories’ About Him

by Geoffrey Grider

Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates says he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said on Wednesday he would like to explore what is behind them.

Bill Gates spent some time whining and crying to Reuters about all these ‘evil conspiracy theories’ about him wanting to inject the world with microchips, feigning disbelief that anyone could ever think such things about him.

Reuters was only too happy to indulge him. This is one of the many reasons why the Gates Foundation regularly gives millions of dollars to news outlets like Reuters, so they will pretend he’s a doctor and a global patron saint.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

Bill Gates’ Plan to Kill You (Documentary) — One of the Biggest Depopulationists Alive

Gates says he wants to ‘ have a dialogue’ about the ‘millions of conspiracies’ floating around the internet, musing that it might be time for a townhall-style conversation why people say these things about him.

I think that’s a great idea, and offer the following talking points for when he holds that event. I volunteer to be the moderator.

The reason why so many people think Bill Gates is trying to inject the entire world and give everyone an injectable biometric ID is because Bill Gates has repeatedly said he wants to inject the entire world and give everyone an injectable biometric ID. Duh.

But Bill Gates is so used to paying everyone off with his Gates Foundation ‘grants’ so that the new outlets will perpetuate the delusion that he is a ‘billionaire philanthropist’ instead of the New World Order, Nazi-style eugenicist that he actually is. Bill Gates Sr. was CEO of Planned Parenthood, you do the math.

NTEB has always told you the truth about the evil agenda of Bill Gates and his minions, and Lord willing we always will. Game on, Billy boy.