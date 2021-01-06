Epidemiologist Says Influenza Cases Are Being Counted As Covid 19
CoronavirusFalse Flags

Epidemiologist Says Influenza Cases Are Being Counted as COVID-19

Top epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski says that the massive drop in influenza cases can be attributed to the fact that many are being falsely counted as COVID-19 cases.

Wittkowski, former Head of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at Rockefeller University, cautioned that, “Influenza has been renamed COVID-19 in large part.

Epidemiologist Says Influenza Cases Are Being Counted As Covid 19

According to CDC figures, the cumulative positive influenza test rate from late September into the week of December 19th was just 0.2%, compared to 8.7% from a year before.

According to Wittkowski, this is because many flu infections are being incorrectly labeled as coronavirus cases.

“There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID-19’ category of people who have COVID-19 symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA,” Wittkowski told Just the News.

Those patients may “also may have some SARS RNA sitting in their nose while being infected with Influenza, in which case the influenza would be ‘confirmed’ to be COVID-19,” he added.

Wittkowski challenges the notion that masks and social distancing have resulted in a drop in flu cases, asserting that flu and COVID-19 viruses are “more similar than people want to acknowledge.”

“People know everybody is wearing masks and distancing, and so people want to come up with things that are good about it,” he said.

In places like California and Pennsylvania where mask wearing is most common, COVID-19 cases have continued to skyrocket.

As Just the News notes,

“Data indicate that more than nine out of every 10 Americans in most states are wearing masks in public regularly; those numbers have been above 80% since the early fall. Yet average positive COVID-19 tests have multiplied by nearly seven times since the spring peak.”

By Paul Joseph Watson, Guest writer

How the PCR is Being Misused in Detecting the Supposed Sars-Cov-2 Cases Previous post

Related Articles

Dr. Kary Mullis, Inventor Of The Pcr Technique
CoronavirusFalse Flags

How the PCR is Being Misused in Detecting the Supposed Sars-Cov-2 Cases

Mrna Vaccine Dna
Big PharmaBig TechCoronavirusTranshumanism

Moderna Admits: mRNA Jabs Are an ‘Operating System’ Designed to Program Humans

Casedemic Not Pandemic
CoronavirusFalse Flags

FDA Admits PCR Tests Give False Results, Prepares Ground For Biden To ‘Crush’ Casedemic

Hospitals Not Overwhelmed
CoronavirusFalse Flags

Another Lockdown and… the Doctors Are Dancing Again! (Footage of EMPTY Hospitals)