Is This the End of Mainstream Media? One Script, One Hivemind, One Global Government

The script came from Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country’s largest broadcaster, which owns or operates 193 television stations.

Obviously they do this everyday with National Stories.

I will include some of the comments from YouTube below:

NO… You the media is extremely dangerous to our democratic republic.

Election Cheating is extremely dangerous to our democracy.

One Script, One Global Government, One Hivemind –The Borg– Right Here, Right Now

This is disturbing.

To answer your question, is this the end for them? We can only hope so.

They are the GLOBALIST CONTROLLED MEDIUMS OF MASS PERSUASION, they are not in business for TRUTH, JUSTICE or the AMERICAN WAY and this is extremely DANGEROUS TO OUR DEMOCRACY.

Yes that’s the media nowadays, all one sided.

Maybe someone should tell these people that we are not a democracy. We are a constitutional, representative republic.

The media it’s self is extremely dangerous to our representative republic.

Big media network want to control the minds of the people… Brainwashing.

I PRAY THIS IS THE END TO SCRIPTED NEWS. This is nothing new, it has been going on for years. It is called a monopoly.

This is extremely brainwashing to our democracy.

“This is extremely dangerous to our democracy”, NO you are extremely dangerous to our democracy.

Are these news presenters robots? Who programmed them?

Extremely Dangerous to OUR DEMOCRACY. They are all reading off the same F*** ing teleprompter. We don’t trust the MSM anymore, forever, bye-bye, switch to Newsmax or OANN for news.

Sounds a little scripted doesn’t it. Will never get my news from any of them. Can anyone say “communism”??? MSM played a hugh role in this election, once the rest of the people wake up, I don’t think they are going to be very happy.

Well, I think I can speak for the group here that FOX News has shot themselves in the foot on this one! Scripted news is NOT independent thinking, it is propaganda … and THAT is a danger to our REPUBLIC!

