The inventor of the PCR test, the great Dr. Kary Mullis, has destroyed Anthony Fauci in the past for being a liar with an agenda, as well as not understanding basic medicine.

Dr. Mullis stated that Fauci refused public debates, even though he has been challenged, because “he doesn’t know anything about anything.”

Watch Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winner for inventing the PCR technique, speaks about Anthony Fauci:

Dr. Mullis has also stated in the past that his PCR test cannot be used to detect viruses.

This means that the global testing operations for COVID-19 are junk science, just like former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Mike Yeadon has stated a few months ago.

This was also confirmed by a European lawsuit, which has solidified the fact that the widely used PCR test for detecting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is up to 97 percent unreliable – so basically useless.

Portuguese judges upheld a lower court ruling that forcibly quarantining four German tourists after one tested “positive” for Covid-19 was unlawful because the PCR test is inherently fraudulent. – Read more here.

Watch Dr. Kary Mullis explains why his PCR technique cannot be used to detect viruses:

Tragically, Dr. Kary Mullis winded up dead just weeks before the Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, and John Hopkins (Michael Bloomberg) School of Medicine held their “Event 201.”