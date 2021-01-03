Dr. Kary Mullis
CoronavirusFalse FlagsScience

Inventor of the PCR Test, Dr Kary Mullis, About Anthony Fauci: He’s Not a Scientist and Doesn’t Understand Medicine

The inventor of the PCR test, the great Dr. Kary Mullis, has destroyed Anthony Fauci in the past for being a liar with an agenda, as well as not understanding basic medicine.

Dr. Mullis stated that Fauci refused public debates, even though he has been challenged, because “he doesn’t know anything about anything.”

Dr. Kary Mullis

Dr. Kary Mullis won the Nobel prize for inventing the PCR technique

Watch Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winner for inventing the PCR technique, speaks about Anthony Fauci:

Dr. Mullis has also stated in the past that his PCR test cannot be used to detect viruses. 

This means that the global testing operations for COVID-19 are junk science, just like former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Mike Yeadon has stated a few months ago.

Dr. Kary Mullis Nobel Prize For Pcr

This was also confirmed by a European lawsuit, which has solidified the fact that the widely used PCR test for detecting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is up to 97 percent unreliable – so basically useless.

Portuguese judges upheld a lower court ruling that forcibly quarantining four German tourists after one tested “positive” for Covid-19 was unlawful because the PCR test is inherently fraudulent. – Read more here.

Watch Dr. Kary Mullis explains why his PCR technique cannot be used to detect viruses:

Tragically, Dr. Kary Mullis winded up dead just weeks before the Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, and John Hopkins (Michael Bloomberg) School of Medicine held their “Event 201.”

Tyrannical New Bill: Quarantine Camps & Forced Vaccinations – This Must Stop NOW! Previous post

Related Articles

Quarantine Camps & Forced Vaccinations Proposed By New Bill (ny Sb416) – This Must Stop Now!
CoronavirusFalse FlagsFEMATyranny

Tyrannical New Bill: Quarantine Camps & Forced Vaccinations – This Must Stop NOW!

Wuhan New Year
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Wuhan City Center JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve — NY Times Square and London Empty

Premier Doug Ford Along With Health Minister Christine Elliott And Minister Of Finance Rod Phillips Take Questions During The Provinces Daily Covid 19 Press Conference From Queens Park
CoronavirusNewsTyranny

Canadian Minister Jetted to Caribbean While Lecturing People to ‘Sacrifice’ Holidays

In This Photo Illustration A Medical Syringe With A Bottle
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse Flags

WHO: Bigger Pandemic Than COVID is Coming