Covid 1984 Censorship & Medical Tyranny
CensorshipCoronavirusFalse Flags

Covid-1984: Censorship & Medical Tyranny

by Helen of Destroy

Welcome to 2021, the theatrical performance for which 2020 was merely a dress rehearsal. If you haven’t been deplatformed yet, don’t worry, you will be.

Covid 1984 Censorship & Medical Tyranny

That is, unless we can get our sh*t together as a species and work together to pry the boot off our faces. The sooner we do that, the better.

Spiro was recently booted off Twitter for wrongthink. There’s a lot of that going around these days, no matter how meticulously-researched one’s content is.

We are an information war – don’t bring a plastic fork to a drone strike:

False Flag: 'Viking' Who Stormed the Capitol Building, Previously Photographed at BLM Rally Wearing the Same Outfit Previous post

Related Articles

False Flag 'viking' Who Stormed The Capitol Building, Previously Photographed At Blm Rally Wearing The Same Outfit
False FlagsNews

False Flag: ‘Viking’ Who Stormed the Capitol Building, Previously Photographed at BLM Rally Wearing the Same Outfit

2 People Die In Norway Nursing Home Days After Receiving Pfizer’s Covid 19 Vaccine
CoronavirusVaccines

Norway: 2 People Died in Nursing Home Days After Receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine

Young Doctor Left Paralyzed Minutes After Taking Pfizer ‘covid 19’ Vaccine In Mexico
CoronavirusHealthcareNewsVaccines

Young Doctor Left Paralyzed MINUTES After Taking Pfizer ‘Covid-19’ Vaccine in Mexico

Epidemiologist Says Influenza Cases Are Being Counted As Covid 19
CoronavirusFalse Flags

Epidemiologist Says Influenza Cases Are Being Counted as COVID-19