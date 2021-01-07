Covid-1984: Censorship & Medical Tyranny

by Helen of Destroy

Welcome to 2021, the theatrical performance for which 2020 was merely a dress rehearsal. If you haven’t been deplatformed yet, don’t worry, you will be.

That is, unless we can get our sh*t together as a species and work together to pry the boot off our faces. The sooner we do that, the better.

Spiro was recently booted off Twitter for wrongthink. There’s a lot of that going around these days, no matter how meticulously-researched one’s content is.

We are an information war – don’t bring a plastic fork to a drone strike: