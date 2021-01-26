What Every Local Civic Leader in America Must Know About Technocracy’s Global Coup d’Etat

I have said for years now that Technocracy is the clear and present danger that America is facing. Today, that clear and present danger is no longer future tense, but is here right now and in full force.

There is only one possible line of defense left for you: local action.

Your cities, towns and communities have the power to stop any part of Technocracy dead in its tracks, if only they would understand what is going on and take action.

For instance, many city councils have already rejected facial recognition (necessary for surveillance) and pre-crime AI software (necessary for control).

Any city council can reject membership in unconstitutional regional governance schemes designed to trick communities into Big Tech command-and-control policies.

Only you, the citizen of some community, can warn your local leaders to take action while there is still time to do so. If you fail to do so, then the trouble you face will be on your own head.

In this consideration, the two videos below should be required viewing for every city council member, the mayor, your county’s sheriff and elected board of supervisors.

Recommended book: Surveillance Capitalism. Also watch the VPRO documentary below:

If you really want to build resistance in your community, then get people together to watch these together. Talk about it. Talk about solutions and actions that can be taken to throw a monkey wrench into the Technocrat clockworks.

The rest of the world is fighting back. Will Americans join the cause for liberty and freedom from tyranny and scientific dictatorship?

By Patrick Wood — the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton.