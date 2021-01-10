More Casualties Reported Among Healthcare Workers from COVID-19 Vaccines

by Brian Shilhavy

We are finishing up the second week of the Pfizer mRNA experimental COVID vaccine being injected into healthcare workers in the U.S., and the end of the first week of the Moderna mRNA experimental COVID vaccine also being injected into U.S. healthcare workers.

The pharma-funded corporate media is reporting two more injuries due to these experimental vaccines.

According to the New York Times, Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncologist at Boston Medical Center, “experienced a severe reaction almost immediately after he was inoculated, feeling dizzy and with his heart racing,” after being injected with the Moderna experimental vaccine, which is NOT FDA approved, but given emergency use authorization (EUA) just as the Pfizer mRNA experimental vaccine was the week before.

Dr. Sadrzadeh said he brought his EpiPen to his vaccine appointment because of his serious allergies.

He said that within minutes of the vaccine injection at 3:30 p.m., his heart rate had spiked to 150 beats per minute, about twice its normal cadence; his tongue prickled and went numb.

Before long, he was drenched in a cold sweat and found himself feeling dizzy and faint. His blood pressure also plummeted, he said.

His immune system, he realized, was in revolt.

“It was the same anaphylactic reaction that I experience with shellfish,” Dr. Sadrzadeh said.

Dr. Sadrzadeh used his EpiPen and was taken on a stretcher to the emergency room, where he was given several medications, including steroids and Benadryl, to calm the immune reactions that had overtaken his body.

A record of his visit stated that he had been “seen in the ER for shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations and numbness after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Four hours later, Dr. Sadrzadeh was released from care. As of Friday morning, he said he felt fully recovered.

But the previous day’s events shook him. “I don’t want anybody to go through that,” he said. (Source)

The New York Post reported another injury in New York City, but with almost no details.

A New York City health care worker suffered a “significant allergic reaction” to a COVID-19 vaccine — the first “serious adverse event” to the jab in the Big Apple, officials said Wednesday.

Neither the worker’s identity nor the nature and extent of the reaction were revealed, although officials said the worker was in stable condition following unspecified treatment.

It’s also unclear which of the two vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use — one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Moderna — caused the reaction. (Source)

Like the Pfizer experimental vaccine, the FDA guidelines for healthcare workers in administering the Moderna experimental COVID vaccine warns about allergic reactions and going into anaphylactic shock after receiving the vaccine.

The FDA guidelines for the experimental Moderna COVID vaccine, both for healthcare workers as well as for recipients, also clearly state in multiple places that the Moderna experimental vaccine is NOT approved by the FDA:

FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, which is not an FDA-approved vaccine.

So if you choose to receive this vaccine, you are basically agreeing to further participate in the last stages of their vaccine trial to see whether or not the vaccine is effective and safe. You are volunteering to be a human lab rat.

The media, including most in the alternative media, continue to erroneously publish that the FDA has approved these vaccines.

All across the U.S. 40% – 60% of healthcare workers are reportedly refusing to participate.

At the end of the first week of the Pfizer emergency use authorization, the CDC reported that 3150 healthcare workers were injured to the extent that they could not continue on their jobs and perform normal activities, requiring care from a doctor or healthcare worker.

They did not supply a report at the end of this past week, probably because they were taking time off for the holidays.

It will be interesting to see if they continue to make these reports accessible to the public.

In Florida this past week, it was reported that the University of Miami is investigating the possible effects of the coronavirus vaccine on male fertility.

The University of Miami is investigating the possible effects of the coronavirus vaccine on male fertility.

Lead researchers Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, a reproductive urologist with U Health, initiated an earlier study which found the virus was present in the testicles for up to six months following infection.

That spurred his team to question the virus’ effect on sperm and reproduction.

His team is now looking at the potential impact of the vaccine as well.

“We’re evaluating the sperm parameters and quality before the vaccine and after the vaccine. From the biology of the COVID vaccine we believe it shouldn’t affect fertility but we want to do the study to make sure that man who want to have kids in the future to assure them it’s safe to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Ramasamy said.

Study participants must have a fertility evaluation before receiving the vaccine.

To protect fertility, some men may want to consider freezing their sperm prior to vaccination.