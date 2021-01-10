Canada: Quebec is Now Under the Equivalent of COVID ‘Martial Law’ – No One is Allowed on the Streets 8pm to 5am

Quebec Is Now Under The Equivalent Of Covid ‘martial Law’ – No One Is Allowed On The Streets 8pm To 5am
ControlCoronavirusFalse FlagsTyranny

by Joe Hoft

Quebec, Canada, has instituted the equivalent of Martial Law in response to COVID.

Citizens in the province of Quebec are under police rule. Every night from 8pm to 5am no one is allowed on the streets:

The police blow their sirens in residential neighborhoods to enforce the submission:

Attorneys are helping by offering their services free to represent those arrested:

This is next. People are giving up freedom to submit to insane actions from the government.

NY State Assembly Bill A416: The Path to Covid Concentration Camps in America Previous post

