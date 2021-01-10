Canada: Quebec is Now Under the Equivalent of COVID ‘Martial Law’ – No One is Allowed on the Streets 8pm to 5am

by Joe Hoft

Quebec, Canada, has instituted the equivalent of Martial Law in response to COVID.

Citizens in the province of Quebec are under police rule. Every night from 8pm to 5am no one is allowed on the streets:

MARTIAL LAW: The province of Quebec, Canada is now under police rule. Every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. no-one is allowed onto the streets. Police cars are driving through neighborhoods, sirens blaring, scanning for dissidents to arrest. $6,000 fines – enough to destroy families. pic.twitter.com/PkixRIyxIc — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

The police blow their sirens in residential neighborhoods to enforce the submission:

Another police car, siren blaring, driving through residential neighborhoods with the sole purpose of terrifying the public into submission. A far greater infringement of civil liberties than the FLQ crisis 50 year ago. pic.twitter.com/bCdP2NPTsQ — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

Attorneys are helping by offering their services free to represent those arrested:

In the week ahead we will make announcements about our plans to fight these unconstitutional abuses by the out-of-control government. These will include a https://t.co/94EkUTpA5G project in Quebec, in both English and French, to provide free lawyers to people given tickets. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

This is next. People are giving up freedom to submit to insane actions from the government.