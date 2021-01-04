Watch Bill Gates Admitting That His $10 Billion Investment in Vaccines Brought Him $200 BILLIONS (A Return of 20:1)

According to vaccine-pusher Bill Gates, vaccines are his best investment to date.

During an interview on CNBC, Bill Gates sat down with Becky Quick at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and discussed his investments in vaccines.

During the interview, Gates admitted that he made a return on investment (ROI) of 20:1 over the past two decades.

Specifically, Bill Gates explained that his $10 Billion investment in vaccines, gave him a return of $200 BILLIONS:

During the interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bill Gates discussed his investments in vaccines.

I’m sure you are now starting to understand why so many people have a very hard time trusting Bill Gates. Starting with the motive – his insane profits from vaccines – and then the impossible coincidences – such as Event 201, – Bill Gates and his Foundation are the most visible suspects behind this PLANDEMIC.

What was Event 201

Event 201 was a high-level pandemic exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This is extremely fascinating because this pandemic simulation exercise of coronavirus took place about 6 weeks before the first illness from the coronavirus was actually reported in Wuhan, China.

That is one hell of a coincidence if you believe in that sort of thing.

Another fascinating connection is the fact that not only did the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation participate in and help set up the pandemic simulation of a coronavirus outbreak, but they just so happen to fund the group who owns the patent to the deadly coronavirus and are already working on a vaccine to solve the current crisis.

Again, an incredible coincidence.