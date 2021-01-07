Study: Bill Gates DTP Vaccine Killed 10 Times More African Girls Than the Disease Itself

The study titled, “The Introduction of Diphtheria – Tetanus – Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment” was commissioned by the Danish government and Novo Nordisk Foundation and was conducted by a team of the world’s leading experts on African vaccination led by two most prominent names, Drs. Søren Wengel Mogensen and Peter Aaby.

The DTP vaccine is a class of combination vaccines against three infectious diseases in humans: diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus.

The DTP vaccine was discontinued in the United States and other western nations in the 1990s following thousands of reports of death and brain damage.

Despite widespread vaccination, the United States and other countries are still experiencing large pertussis outbreaks.

Until the study was published in 2017, the WHO (World Health Organisation) never conducted the kind of vaccinated/ unvaccinated (or placebo) study necessary to ascertain if the DTP vaccine actually yields beneficial health outcomes.

Yet, Bill Gates and his Vaccine Alliance GAVI and WHO pushed the untested vaccines on African babies.

The scientists conducting the study were shocked when they found that 50% of children in the African nation of Guinea Bissau die before the age of five.

In that west African nation, half the children were vaccinated with the DTP vaccine at three months and the other half at six months.

Dr. Mogenson and his team found that girls vaccinated with the DTP vaccine died at 10 times the rate of unvaccinated kids.

While the vaccinated children were protected from Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis, they were far more susceptible to other deadly diseases than unvaccinated peers. The vaccine apparently compromised their immune systems.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com (Excerpt) / The study.