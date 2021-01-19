Biden To 'immediately' Send Congress Bill That Would Offer Citizenship To 11 Million Illegals
Biden to ‘Immediately’ Send Congress Bill That Would Offer Citizenship to 11 Million Illegals

by Tyler Durden (excerpts)

Joe Biden will ‘immediately’ send a legislative package to Congress which would provide a pathway to citizenship for some 11 million illegal immigrants, according to the Los Angeles Times, according to “immigrants rights activists in communication with the Biden-Harris transition team.”

The bill would also provide a shorter pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of people living in the United States under a temporary protected status and/or who qualify under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program who were brought into the US as children.

And in what the Times calls a “significant departure from many previous immigration bills under both Democratic and Republican administrations,” the Biden plan would contain zero provisions for stepped-up immigration enforcement and security measures, according to Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center Immigrant Justice Fund, who was informed of the details by Biden staffers. (…)

“On Inauguration Day, President-elect Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises, restore humanity to our immigration system, and make government function for the people,” reads a Saturday memo by incoming Biden chief of staff, Ron Klain, who said the incoming president’s agenda included “the immigration bill he will send to Congress on his first day in office.” (…)

Under Biden’s plan — the most sweeping and comprehensive since President Regan’s 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act granting some 3 million people legal status (after which California flipped blue), immigrants would be eligible for legal permanent residence after five years, and US citizenship after three more years.

