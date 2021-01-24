Biden Signs Executive Order to Begin Testing COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Newly installed American President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday imposing new travel restrictions and also begin testing the feasibility of COVID-19 vaccine passports.

In remarks delivered by President Biden on his administration’s COVID-19 response and other presidential actions, he said:

“In addition to wearing a mask, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart. And quarantine when they arrive in America.”

The executive order mandates masks in airports, and on most forms of public transportation, including commercial aircraft, trains, ferries, and intercity bus services.

The order states that international travelers shall be “required to produce proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test prior to entry,” and comply with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including “periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation after entry into the United States.”

The directive orders his administration to work with foreign governments, the World Health Organization, and other international “stakeholders” to impose consistent international restrictions in several aspects, including “quarantine, testing, COVID-19 vaccination, follow-up testing and symptom-monitoring, environmental decontamination standards … and contact tracing.”

The Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel directs his administration to evaluate the possibility of including COVID-19 vaccinations as requirements for international travel, that is, developing vaccine passports without which you won’t be able to travel.

International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis. Consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of HHS, and the Secretary of Homeland Security (including through the Administrator of the TSA), in coordination with any relevant international organizations, shall assess the feasibility of linking COVID-19 vaccination to International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) and producing electronic versions of ICVPs.

Such vaccine passports and apps are being funded and developed by the same Pharma companies manufacturing the vaccines.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com