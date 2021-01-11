Antifa Terrorists March Through Nyc In Riot Gear 'our Motherf*ckin Streets!' – Msm Silent
CensorshipMSMNews

Antifa Terrorists March Through NYC in Riot Gear: ‘Our Motherf*ckin Streets!’ – MSM Silent

by Cristina Laila

Antifa domestic terrorists marched through the streets of New York City on Sunday claiming to own the public space, chanting, “Our motherf*ckin streets!”

“F*ck the Proud Boys!” Antifa members shouted in anticipation of a rumored MAGA march at Columbus Circle.

WATCH (language warning):

Antifa marching in riot gear and the media is silent.

WATCH:

A left-wing protester marching with Antifa was seen in a pig mask and cop costume.

WATCH:

If Trump supporters were marching through the streets in riot gear claiming to own the public space, left-wing reporters would light their hair on fire.

