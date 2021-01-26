by Alicia Powe

Big Tech and Team Biden are working feverishly to manipulate the public into believing the newly sworn in dictator is actually adored by millions.

Twitter appears to be creating fake accounts to follow Biden and give his ostensibly dismal popularity a boost, in yet another pitiful attempt to convince the world that the scandal-plagued Democrat won the presidential election by an unprecedented and unrealistic 81 million American votes.

Twitter user Bre Wylde cautions, “Joe’s been getting 100,000 followers on twitter every day! Except they’re ALL FAKE!!”

“If you go to Joe Biden’s followers, I’d say at least 70 percent of them all joined [Twitter] in January and have zero followers,” she continues.

Biden currently has 6.3 million Twitter followers. Prior to Twitter suspending former President Donald Trump’s account, he had approximately 88.7 million followers.

YouTube is also doing damage control for Biden. Oddly, the fake president’s purported popularity does not translate to enthusiasm for his speeches and events.

Every single video posted to the White House’s official YouTube channel since Biden’s inauguration has garnered significantly more downvotes than upvotes.

A 31-minute video of Biden’s inauguration, the most viewed video on the channel, amassed 43,000 “dislikes” and just 9,200 “likes.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s first press conference on Wednesday was massively downvoted by the American public on YouTube. Then, Big Tech came to the new Democrat president’s rescue again and erased the downvotes by several thousand.

Joe Biden’s White House YouTube page also barred Americans from leaving their remarks beneath the video by disabling the comment section.

While the tech giants protect Biden from the people, a federal appeals court ruled Trump had violated the Constitution by blocking people from following his Twitter account when they mocked or trolled him.

The man who stepped to the podium during his inauguration, to address a mall void of life, earned more votes than any other presidential candidate in American history without campaigning and without any primary victories in his first two runs (in 1987 and 2008).

He achieved his unprecedented victory despite his 47-year history in politics that includes him inappropriately touching children in countless photos and videos, hanging with ardent segregationists and spearheading a crime bill that destroyed a generation of young black men of whom he insists are “super predators.”

He trounced Trump in 2020, despite losing historic numbers of immigrants, Hispanics and Asians, and black voters to the Republican candidate.

The 2020 election is the cleanest, fairest election in history. Nothing to see here, folks.

Update: The inauguration video has 4.3k likes and 47k dislikes at the time of writing.

Update: The inauguration video has 4.3k likes and 47k dislikes at the time of writing.

NEW – Joe Biden's inauguration video is so unpopular that it is now "unlisted" on the White House's YouTube account.

Perfectly fine, perfectly safe.

If you don’t sign on to it, well, then you will be censored, erased or “deprogrammed.”