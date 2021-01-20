12,400 Israelis Test Positive for Coronavirus After Experimental Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the Israeli Health Ministry over 12,400 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated with experimental Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

He stated that at this stage it is still difficult to draw definitive conclusions about the effectiveness of the vaccine, for better or worse.

Over 12,400 Israeli residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated, among them 69 people who had already gotten the second dose, which began to be administered early last week, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.

Of the 3,199 people who took coronavirus tests between day 22 and day 28 after the first vaccine, 84 were found to be positive (2.6 percent), including 69 people who had already been vaccinated twice.

In some groups of inoculated people during the different post-vaccine periods, the ratio of positive tests corresponds to the ratio of positive tests in the general population, the overwhelming majority of whom were not yet vaccinated.

There could also be issues related to the fact that most of those vaccinated first and who have thus accumulated the most post-vaccination time are over 60 years old.

According to Pfizer, the big jump in immunity is meant to come between day 15 and day 21, when the vaccine’s effectiveness is meant to go from 52 percent to 89 percent, after which the second dose is meant to bring the vaccinated percent to a state of 95 percent protection.

But these statistics, encouraging as they are, cannot determine the level of protection the vaccine grants each individual person.

Moreover, the more people are vaccinated, the more likely gaps will be found between Pfizer’s results in its clinical trials and results in the field, not just with regard to the level of the vaccine’s effectiveness for individuals, but regarding its general effectiveness and ability to provide “herd immunity.”

This is especially true since it still isn’t clear to what degree the vaccine protects against mutations of the virus.

Few days ago, the Louisiana woman who suffered uncontrollable convulsions after being administered the experimental Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was screened for permanent brain damage caused by the metals in the vaccine.

Her son Brant Griner said that the hospital determined that she was experiencing a “neurological reaction,” he said, adding that doctors believe the medical condition was caused by “the metals in the vaccine.”

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

Even, the US government paid over $57 million in compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths until March 2020, and over $1 Billion in the past five years.

According to the co-founder of BioNTech Dr Ugur Sahin, the COVID-19 vaccine he designed for Pfizer was designed in just few hours in a single day on January 25, 2020. No other vaccine in history has been created and manufactured so quickly. Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years.

Even, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine also took just two days to design.

According to pharma giant Moderna, the COVID-19 mRNA based experimental jabs are Operating System designed to program human DNA. These vaccines are being approved for emergency use for the first time in history.