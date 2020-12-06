WikiLeaks: Dominion Advisor Met With John Podesta Offering ‘Anything’ That Would Help Defeat Trump

An email previously released by WikiLeaks reveals that a Dominion Voting advisor met with John Podesta during Hillary Clinton’s campaign to discuss ways that they could help to defeat Donald Trump.

by Cassandra Fairbanks

In 2018, Dominion Voting announced that it had been acquired by its management team and Staple Street Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, who was being advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

During Clinton’s campaign, according to an email chain released by WikiLeaks, Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Kamran S. Bajwa met with John Podesta while offering “anything” to help defeat Donald Trump.

Podesta, at the time, was chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

On Saturday, December 19, 2015, Bajwa wrote to Podesta that:

“It was a pleasure to meet this past Th in NY. As discussed, I want to do whatever I can by way of sharing ideas, raising funds, recruiting campaign volunteers, and anything else that can help with your campaign. I hope my small efforts to introduce you to a growing group of professionals like myself will be able to boost your important work for Secretary Clinton’s campaign.”

“I come to NY frequently and would welcome the opportunity to sit with you and discuss the best way to coordinate our efforts.

“If you will be in NY Jan 5, I will be free that day to meet you at any time and place convenient for you.”

Podesta responded by saying “can’t remember whether we discussed Trump’s effect on ISIS/ radical recruitment. You following that?”

“John, just a quick note to say I was catching up with my senior partner Bill Singer back in the office and letting him know of my intentions to help your campaign as much as I can.

“He was very effusive in his praise of you and asked me to send along his regards. I will look forward to being touch after the break,” Bajwa wrote on December 21.

On January 2, 2016, Bajwa again followed up asking to meet with Podesta once again.

He said that “I wanted to follow up on our brief conversation a few weeks back and see if you would be available to meet this coming Tuesday in NY?

“I will be in town for work and my schedule is flexible on Tuesday so if you can meet, I can come to you at a convenient time and place anytime prior to 5pm.”

Podesta then forwarded the email to Clinton campaign staffer Milia Fisher and asked her to find the time for the meeting.

Dominion has become the center of the election fraud scandal as anomalies and evidence of fraud just-so-happen to have been heaviest in states using their machines.