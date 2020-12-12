Supreme Court
NewsVoting is Rigged

US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

The end of justice in America!

This is breaking news:

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS throws out Texas’s suit attempting to challenge presidential election results in four battleground states, granting Texas leave to file its complaint but summarily dismissing its suit for lack of standing:

SCOTUS claims Texas has not demonstrated a judicially recognizable interest in the manner!

Trump’s Twitter response:

