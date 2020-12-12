US Supreme Court Throws Out Texas Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin

The end of justice in America!
This is breaking news:
#BREAKING: #SCOTUS throws out Texas’s suit attempting to challenge presidential election results in four battleground states, granting Texas leave to file its complaint but summarily dismissing its suit for lack of standing:
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 11, 2020
SCOTUS claims Texas has not demonstrated a judicially recognizable interest in the manner!
Trump’s Twitter response:
The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020