U.s. Air Force Uses Iot To Monitor Hundreds Of Millions Of Fitness Trackers, Cars, Computers, Routers, Etc.

by B.N. Frank

For many years experts have issued serious warnings about privacy AND cybersecurity risks associated with Internet of Things (IoT) technology (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Nevertheless, the U.S. Air Force plans to start using it to monitor hundreds of millions of devices.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Next Step in Government Data Tracking Is the Internet of Things

U.S. Air Force experiments with monitoring peripherals — from autos to fitness trackers.

WASHINGTON — U. S. government agencies from the military to law enforcement have been buying up mobile-phone data from the private sector to use in gathering intelligence, monitoring adversaries and apprehending criminals.

Now, the U.S. Air Force is experimenting with the next step.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is testing a commercial software platform that taps mobile phones as a window onto usage of hundreds of millions of computers, routers, fitness trackers, modern automobiles and other networked devices, known collectively as the “Internet of Things.” — Read full article

Even if the constant surveillance doesn’t bother you, maybe the constant radiation exposure will. Last year, the World Health Organization warned that exposure to high levels of Electromagnetic Fields (aka “Electrosmog”) could cause health issues in a significant percentage of the population. Sources of Electrosmog include all wireless technology – activity trackers, Apple AirPods, cell phones, home assistants (Alexa, Google Nest, etc.), utility “Smart” Meters, WiFi routers, wireless chargers, etc.

Research has determined that wireless exposure can:

Got pets? Exposure can affect animals too!

Wired internet connections are safer, more secure, and totally doable.

Less spying – less frying!