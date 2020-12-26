University of Miami COVID-19 Researchers: ‘To Protect Fertility, Some Men May Want to Consider Freezing Their Sperm Prior to Vaccination’

Researcher at the University of Miami have recommended men to have a fertility evaluation before receiving the COVID vaccine and to consider to freeze their sperm before vaccination in order to protect their fertility.

The University of Miami is investigating the possible effects of the coronavirus vaccine on male fertility.

Lead researchers Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, a reproductive urologist with U Health, initiated an earlier study which found the virus was present in the testicles for up to six months following infection.

That spurred his team to question the virus’ effect on sperm and reproduction. His team is now looking at the potential impact of the vaccine as well.

He said that study participants must have a fertility evaluation before receiving the vaccine. To protect fertility, some men may want to consider freezing their sperm prior to vaccination.

“We’re evaluating the sperm parameters and quality before the vaccine and after the vaccine. From the biology of the COVID vaccine we believe it shouldn’t affect fertility but we want to do the study to make sure that man who want to have kids in the future to assure them it’s safe to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Ramasamy said.

According to ex-Pfizer CSO, Dr. Mike Yeadon, and his colleague, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, women’s fertility could also be affected: New MRNA Vaccines Could Cause Immune Cells To Attack Placenta Cells, Causing Female Infertility, Miscarriage Or Birth Defects.

Earlier this month, we learned that hospitals were worried that vaccine side effects might cause staff shortages.

And it appears that their worries were warranted. According to a CDC report, 3,150 people who were administered the COVID-19 vaccine [were rendered] “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work and required care from doctor or health care professional.”

As GreatGameIndia reported, a group of researchers in the The Lancet medical journal has warned that Covid-19 vaccines currently in development could increase the risk of acquiring HIV potentially leading to an increase in infections.

Recently Australia scrapped a billion dollar coronavirus vaccine agreement after several trial participants tested HIV positive.

