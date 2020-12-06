UK Announces That Passports Will Soon Include Vaccine Stamps

by Ethan Huff

By the time 2021 rolls around, Brits who wish to travel by air will have to show that they have been vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). This was the announcement that came from the Department for Transport, a U.K. agency that has decided to require that travelers show “vaccine stamps” in their passports before being allowed to travel.

Conservative M.P. James Sunderland, a vehement supporter of mandatory WuFlu vaccination, told the media that because pets already require a vaccination passport in order to travel between the U.K. and Europe that the next step is for humans to have the same.

“We must do everything possible to boost the economy by reopening our travel, hospitality, leisure, and business sectors, and how fantastic would it be to have our planes, trains, and boats full again,” Sunderland stated, adding that mandatory vaccination for the Chinese Virus is “a fantastic way of ensuring freedom of movement for people.”

“A vaccination stamp is simple, would save all the hassle at either end, and really boost confidence.”

Aviation Minister Robert Courts is likewise said to be “upbeat and supportive” of the idea, as is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stated earlier this month that his transport secretary, Grant Shapps, is in the process of “looking at all such schemes” that involve forcing people to get jabbed in order to resume traveling post-Covid.

U.K. also considering “freedom passes” as condition of ending lockdowns

Some airlines like Qantas (Australia), Korean Air and New Zealand Air have indicated strong support for the plan, as they say their respective governments are already considering making Wuhan influenza vaccines mandatory for their populations.

Ryanair, however, has said that vaccine stamps will likely not be required because mandating Covid-19 vaccines in Europe as a condition of travel is unfeasible and would probably never be accepted or supported by Europeans and their respective governments.

“With short-haul and freedom of movement of people in Europe … I think we’ll see an entirely different landscape come spring and early summer, not really relevant for short-haul and European travel,” stated Eddie Wilson, head of the Ireland-based airline.

“In Paris, if you were to choose no vaccination … you’d just get a train instead,” he added.

Back in the U.K., the vaccine stamp idea is apparently not draconian enough as the country is also considering the implementation of so-called “freedom passes,” which are being dangled like carrots in front of Brits who are anxious to escape lockdown imprisonment.

According to reports, “freedom passes” would be given to people who test negative for the Chinese Virus twice in a week, allowing them to see their families and travel throughout the country without a mask just so long as they can show the appropriate “certificate” on their smartphones.

News about the vaccine stamps and “freedom passes” riled up a massive protest in London, where Londoners and those who traveled there from other areas to participate were heard and seen chanting things like shove your new world order up your a**.

“The U.K. is developing into a tyrannical controlling state,” wrote one Breitbart News commenter, apparently late to the party as the U.K. has long been one of the most tyrannical countries on the planet. “The commies would be proud of it.”

“Every western nation is going to suffer this fate unless the people resist,” warned another. “Marching won’t stop this, protests won’t stop this, resistance will.”

Yet another asked the very pertinent question as to when the implantable chips are coming [as recently divulged by the Great Reset mastermind, Klaus Schwab], and whether that would be the “next step for control” over the people of the U.K. and beyond.