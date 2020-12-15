Tens of Thousands of Patriots Flock to DC to March for Election Integrity

A massive swarm of American patriots gathered at the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court on Saturday to demand transparency and integrity for the 2020 presidential election.

by Elizabeth Johnston

According to the Epoch Times, supporters of President Donald Trump flocked from all over the nation for the event, including a number of high-profile conservative speakers.

The rally followed the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to Texas’ challenge to the 2020 election results in four other battleground states.

In the Friday ruling, SCOTUS justices declared that Texas had no legal standing under the Constitution to intervene with the election processes of other states.

Speakers at the rally, such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, disagreed.

“Courts do not decide who the next president of the United States will be,” said Flynn outside the Supreme Court building. “There are paths that are still in play.

Flynn went on, declaring that “we are in a crucible moment in the history of the United States of America.”

“We’re only asking to just show us a little transparency,” Flynn continued.

“Why not recount? Why not look at the signatures? Why not look inside these [voting] machines? Why not? What are they afraid of?”

President Trump himself even flew over Freedom Plaza in Marine One around noon while he was en route to West Point in New York to attend the annual Army-Navy football game.

“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them!” the president said in a tweet earlier in the morning.

Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Speakers declared at the rally that it is far more than a mere election that is at stake.

“If we don’t stop the theft of this election, then we will never ever have a free and transparent election again in America,” Sebastian Gorka, who served as deputy assistant and strategist to Trump in 2017, told The Epoch Times.

“There is a rot at the core of American institutions and it’s up to us to make a difference.”

Gorka, who spoke at Freedom Plaza, told the outlet he believes the state legislatures hold the key to ensuring the integrity of the election.

“The constitution is clear: It’s not CNN, it’s not governors, it’s not the Supreme Court. It is the statehouses in America,” he stated.

“The statehouses cannot certify a clearly fraudulent election.”

Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator in Pennsylvania, told the Times that his office has been contacted by thousands of people across the state about various election irregularities, such as being denied entry to polling places and being notified that they had mailed in a ballot when they hadn’t.

Mastriano, who hosted the first public hearing regarding election integrity, called on the Republican party to be more courageous in the political fight ahead.

“We’re on the side of righteousness, and we need to fight forward politically, and not just roll over,” he proclaimed.

“We’re seeing courage rising,” Mastriano declared. “And it’s not too late. It’s never too late.”