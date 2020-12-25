Robert Kennedy Jr. Warns of Coup to Overcome World Democracies

Robert Kennedy, Jr. sees what many of Americans see. The Big Corporations and Elites want to take over the world and our individual freedoms.

by Joe Hoft

Robert Kennedy, Jr., son of Bobby Kennedy Sr (the former Attorney General for his brother, John F. Kennedy), has warned about Big Pharma and Big Tech joining forces before.

He’s warned about Bill Gates’ bio security agenda, the rise of the authoritarian surveillance state and the Big Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy in a protest in Germany this past August.

Robert Kennedy Jr. warns again of the Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Media agenda that will enslave the human race if brought to fruition:

So powerful, from @RobertKennedyJr "This is pharmaceutical-driven, biosecurity agenda that will enslave the human race and plunge us into a dystopian nightmare, where apocalyptical forces of ignorance and greed will be running our lives, and ruining our children" Please RT pic.twitter.com/2l6fithd7w — Ian Lyne (@lyne_ian) December 19, 2020

Our hope is President Trump. We must win to stop these globalists from tearing our world apart and from taking all our freedoms away.