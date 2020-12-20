Fight For Trump
Voting is Rigged

President Trump Releases Video: ‘FIGHT FOR TRUMP – SAVE AMERICA – SAVE THE WORLD’

President Trump releases a video entitled ‘Fight for Trump’ in the middle of the night.

Last night, President Trump sent out a tweet at 1:42 AM, where he promoted a “big protest” in DC against the election fraud that appears to have taken place in November.

President Trump included a link to a Washington Examiner story about Peter Navarro’s 36-page report alleging election fraud that was “more than sufficient” to swing the victory.

Fight For Trump

Navarro is the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

“A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” President Trump wrote.

President Trump followed up the tweet with a video labeled ‘Fight for Trump’:

#FightForTrump has caught on, internationally, no doubt to the dismay of freedom-haters:

Of course the 74 million + who voted for President Trump will fight for the survival of the country and our individual freedoms. No one who voted for President Trump wants to see this country become a communist hell hole.

