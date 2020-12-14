Where is the Pandemic? Total Deaths in 2020 Are NO DIFFERENT Than Prior Years

A couple weeks ago a study at John’s Hopkins University was taken down because it showed that total deaths in the US in 2020 were no different than prior years.

Today, another expert shares the same.

We reported in late November how an article in a newsletter published at Johns Hopkins University showed that total deaths in the US have not increased dramatically in 2020 when compared to prior years.

This article was taken down. The university could not let it stand:

We were provided more on this unfortunate situation after we reported on the actions at Johns Hopkins. The university claimed that the study they took down should be considered with what the WHO and the CDC say on the matter.

We didn’t buy this because we learned in early March that the data from the WHO was garbage.

But we also know that the CDC has not been forthcoming with their reporting on COVID either:

We also reported on our own study in July where we reported basically the same thing. Overall deaths are no worse in 2020 than they were in prior years.

Because the authorities in the US and across the world use various standards in determining if a death should be considered a coronavirus death, these numbers could not be trusted, even in the US.

Therefore we believe that the only measurement we can use to really see the impact of COVID is overall deaths. This is because we really have no faith in what deaths are classified as COVID due to issues with the classification process. So, by looking at overall deaths, we see that mortality is not any higher than prior years.

Today, another source provides the same support that Big Media, Big Tech and Big Pharma don’t want you to know:

Dr. David Samadi, MD tweeted:

Deaths in the USA over the years…

2010: 2.5M

2011: 2.5M

2012: 2.5M

2013 :2.6M

2014: 2.6M

2015: 2.7M

2016: 2.7M

2017: 2.8M

2018: 2.8M

2019: 2.9M

2020: 2.5M (as of November)

Where is the massive spike?

Statistics and sources below:

Again, there is data that indicates that COVID is not as terrible as China and the US medical professionals would like us to think. This is why this report at Johns Hopkins had to be taken down. It has nothing to do with the truth and everything to do with the message.

What ever happened to just studying and reporting the truth?

By Joe Hoft, Guest writer