ConspiracyVoting is Rigged

Obama Jokes About Not Being Born in the USA: ‘I Was Able to Get Away With It’ — Proof He Was Born in Kenya

Back in 2007 Hillary Clinton and her campaign circulated a memo promoting Barack Obama’s “lack of American roots” and reportedly began the “birther controversy.”

“[Barack Obama’s] roots to American values and culture are at best limited,” the memo says. “I cannot imagine America electing a president during a time of war who is not at his center fundamentally American in his thinking and values.”

Dreams of my father: The 1991 pamphlet says Barack Obama was born in Kenya and raised in Hawaii and Indonesia; Mr Obama is pictured here with his father, Barack Obama Sr, in an undated 1960s photo

Americans became suspicious after then-candidate Obama, who claimed he was born in Hawaii, refused to release his birth certificate to prove he was born in the US and therefore eligible to be US President.

Hillary Clinton used the birther issue to attack Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign but it backfired on her.

Obama, pictured with his mother Ann Dunham in the 1960s.

Barack Obama in the late-1980s with members of his family in Nairobi, Kenya.

Barack Obama in 1987 with members of his family in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Trump did question Barack Obama’s birth certificate and his past living as Barry Soetoro, the name Obama used while he lived in Indonesia as a child.

“When I was 18, people called me Donald Trump. When he was 18, Barack Obama was Barry Soweto (sic). Weird.” Trump tweeted in 2012.

Barack Obama trolled President Trump and said he was “able to get away with” not being born in the US:

Proof that Barack Hussein Obama was born in Kenya

And since Mr. Obama decided to open this can of worms once again, I feel it is my duty to remind you that his birth certificate was proven to be a forgery, his lawyers admitted to it in court, and that there are copious amounts of evidence from various sources attesting that he was born in Kenya:

  1. Obama’s Birth Certificate Investigation Concludes After 5 Years, Forensic Outcome: Certificate Is Fake (Source: USA Today) Also watch this press release here.
  2. Obama’s Lawyers Admitted in Court: Birth Certificate is Forged, ‘But Eligibility is a Separate Matter’
  3. Barack’s brother, Malik Obama, provided proof in the form of his real birth certificate, that Barack Hussein Obama was born in Kenya:
  4. British Intelligence Advisor Barrister Michael Shrimpton presented a report in which he indicated that Barack Hussein Obama was born in Kenya. Also watch this video here.
  5. Barack Obama Foreign Student – U.S. Media Silenced.
  6. Postman: Ayers family put ‘foreigner’ Obama through school
  7. Obama’s Literary Agent in 1991 Booklet: ‘Born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii’:
  8. April 3rd 2007 listing from Mr Obama’s literary agents Acton & Dystel touts the then-Democratic junior senator from Illinois as ‘born in Kenya’:
  9. Dreams of my father: The 1991 pamphlet says Barack Obama was born in Kenya and raised in Hawaii and Indonesia
  10. On March 7th, 2012, the Russian publication “Pravda” called out the U.S. press for its deliberate neglect of the largest scandal in modern American history.
