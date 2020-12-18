Nurse Collapses on Live TV Minutes After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine

America’s frontline workers are now receiving the Covid vaccine, it was reported that 2 health care workers who received the experimental shot in Alaska experienced severe adverse events minutes after taking the experimental Covid shot.

Both were admitted to the ER and one was transferred to the ICU after experiencing severe adverse events both are expected to survive. One of the health care workers had not history of allergies.

This is similar to two health care workers who also experienced adverse events in the UK after receiving the experimental shot, prompting the government to issue a warning that pregnant women, children and people who have clergies to medicine, vaccines or food avoid the shot for now.

Today health care workers at Memorial Hospital is a hospital located in Chattanooga, Tennessee received the vaccine and about 10 minutes later, a nurse who reviewed the vaccine passed out on TV.

The local media reported that the nurse did regain consciousness and appeared to be OK, which is a good thing.

But remember, this is an experimental vaccine that has not received official approval from government regulators. The Pfizer vaccine has only received EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and the trials are still ongoing. So that makes this an experimental vaccine in my book and the public appears to be the guinea pigs.

Source: Spiro Skouras on YouTube.com and BitChute.com