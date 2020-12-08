New mRNA Vaccines Could Cause Immune Cells to Attack Placenta Cells, Causing Female Infertility, Miscarriage or Birth Defects

Two brave doctors, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Dr. Michael Yeadon, have issued a motion for administrative and regulatory action to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the new mRNA coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.

They warn that the vaccines can attack placenta cells, causing female infertility.

The doctors petition for regulatory action that requires confirmation of efficacy end points.

The doctors are petitioning the EMA for a stay-of-action, halting the emergency approval of the new vaccines until the companies can correct the study design to ensure covid-19 diagnosis/confirmation of data end points is true, and not based on mere, nonspecific symptoms and false positive high cycle PCR tests.

The doctors warn that the study design for the hasty, phase three clinical trials has produced fraudulent data points which will lead to misleading public health guidelines and future harm to human recipients.

The harm they detailed includes the development of auto-antibodies to polyethylene glycol (PEG) that will not only make the vaccine less effective but also cause allergic reactions and deadly adverse events.

The mRNA nano-particles (active ingredients) are coated with PEG.

Furthermore, the vaccines also contain mNeonGreen, an ingredient with bio-luminescent properties.

Why is this ingredient, taken from marine invertebrates, being used in the vaccines?

Most concerning is the vaccine’s potential to cause female infertility.

The mRNA vaccines are intended to induce an immune response to spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2, but these spike proteins (transcribed for replication within cellular ribosomes) also contain a homologous form of syncytin-1.

This natural protein (syncytin-1) is created from human endogenous retroviruses and is responsible for the placenta development in mammals and humans.

This protein is required for a successful pregnancy, but after covid-19 vaccination, an individual’s immune cells will be trained to attack syncytin-1 (leading to potential miscarriages, birth defects and infertility).

The study designs do not test for mutagenic or reproductive defects, yet the science of the mRNA vaccine shows potential to cause long term autoimmune destruction of the female reproductive system.

Vaccine study designs use false positive PCR results on controls to boost vaccine efficacy rate

The vaccine study designs do not test if the vaccine reduces severe covid-19 symptoms, including hospital admissions, ICU or death.

The tests are not designed to determine if the vaccine can interrupt virus transmission, either.

The tests are designed to see if the vaccine acts as prophylactic or therapeutic, but uses unreliable tests to manufacture fraudulent end points.

Even if the vaccine was an efficacious prophylactic, it carries risk of injury; administering the vaccine to healthy, uninfected people doesn’t make sense because there are better prophylactic and therapeutic strategies that do reduce actual symptoms if the need arises, preventing complications and death.

The worst part of the study design is that it is based on fraudulent diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2.

The doctors warn that “High cycle thresholds, or Ct values, in RT-qPCR test results have been widely acknowledged to lead to false positives.”

They instruct the vaccine makers to fix the study design to properly confirm infection.

“RT-qPCR-positive test results used to categorize patients as ‘COVID-19 cases’ in the trials and used to qualify the trial’s endpoints should be verified by Sanger sequencing to confirm that the tested samples in fact contain a unique SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA,” the doctors wrote.

The vaccine makers are using fraudulent false positive diagnosis of covid-19 in the control group to make the vaccine look more efficacious.

Since high cycle PCR tests have been ruled to be 97 percent false positive, the end points collected in the Pfizer/ BioNTech studies could ultimately show that the vaccine is less than 3 percent efficacious, with potential to cause severe and lasting health effects, including but not limited to: infertility of women.

