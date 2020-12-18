Mitch Mcconnell Received Donations From Dominion And Shut Down Two Election Integrity Bills

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) quashed two election integrity bills in July last year after receiving thousands in donations from Dominion lobbyists.

by Jack Hadfield

In July, McConnell blocked two bills, one that would provide $775 million to “bolster election security,” along with requiring a physical paper trail of every single ballot cast in the country, and a second that would mandate political candidates, their staff members, and their families, to notify the FBI if any foreign government offered to assist them.

“Clearly this request is not a serious effort to make a law. Clearly something so partisan that it only received one single solitary Republican vote in the House is not going to travel through the Senate by unanimous consent,” said McConnell on the Senate floor, as he refused to allow the bills to be put to a vote.

However, within the previous year, multiple lobbyists representing Dominion Voting Systems and Election Systems and Software, who together make up around 80% of all voting machines in the country, donated thousands of dollars to the McConnell campaign.

David Cohen and Brian Wild, both of lobbyist Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, who lobbied for Dominion in 2019, donated $2,000 and $1,000 respectively to the McConnell campaign funds. And around the same time, Emily Kirlin and Jen Olson, who have lobbied for ES&S, also donated $1,000 each.

Interestingly, these donations occurred throughout March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first reached the United States and mail-in voting became an almost certainty for the 2020 election.

FLASHBACK: "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell squashed two bills intended to ensure voting security…" McConnell killed a voting security act that would have hammered Dominion, after receiving *thousands* from the foreign company's lobbyists.🤔🔻https://t.co/MmedjAojM7 pic.twitter.com/cRoegIhlI7 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 15, 2020

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell Recieved Money From Dominion, Squashed 2 Voter Security Bills pic.twitter.com/bntzOB3KFL — Chief America 1st Trumpster (President Elect) (@ChiefTrumpster) December 15, 2020

McConnell on Tuesday praised the processes and outcome of the presidential election, and appeared to align himself with Vice President Biden.

“Americans voted in this year’s general election. Legal and Constitutional processes have continued to play out since then,” McConnell said. “As of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect, and a vice-president elect.”

The Senate Majority Leader didn’t mention any of the currently ongoing lawsuits exposing the lack of integrity in the election, or any of the several slates of alternate electors sent by the contested states.

“Our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20, the Electoral College has spoken.” McConnell added. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

National File reported in November that Roger Stone, longtime Trump ally and close friend, said that “100% of the voting machines and voting systems in this country are using the same software that Dominion has been using to switch votes.”

This software, known as “Election Guard,” Stone alleges, was created by Microsoft at the behest of Bill Gates himself.