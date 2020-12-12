Melinda Gates: ‘We Hadn’t Thought Through The Economic Impacts’

Echoing arch-lockdowner Anthony Fauci, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation‘s Melinda Gates has expressed some surprise in a recent New York Times article about the massive economic disaster that has followed the coronavirus outbreak.

While she blames the pandemic rather than the government over-reaction to the pandemic for the economic destruction, her surprise that health policy has an economic impact underscores the total failure of the pro-lockdown elites.

Also today: Canada vaccine passport, Russian vaccine warnings, Texas election lawsuit, and more.

Watch today’s Liberty Report:

Source: YouTube.com