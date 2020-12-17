Maria Bartiromo Trump Won Election
NewsVoting is Rigged

Maria Bartiromo: Intel Source Told Me Trump Did in Fact Win the Election – It’s Up to Supreme Court to Take the Cases and Stop the Clock

Maria Bartiromo dropped a bomb on her morning show.

Maria informed viewers that she was told by an intel source that Trump did win the 2020 election.

Maria Bartiromo:

“An intel source told me President Trump did, in fact, win the election. He says that it is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

Such an announcement is an incredibly huge statement to be made from the highly respected and long-time journalist who has been reporting for over thirty-years. Bartiromo, 53, has won several awards for her work including two Emmy Awards.

Canada’s Jeffrey Epstein: Peter Nygard and the Fashion to Sexual Assault Pipeline Previous post

Related Articles

Peter Nygard Bill Gates
NewsSatanist Pedophiles

Canada’s Jeffrey Epstein: Peter Nygard and the Fashion to Sexual Assault Pipeline

Study — Vaccinated Children Are 'significantly Less Healthy' Than Those Unvaccinated
HealthcareNewsVaccines

Study: Vaccinated Children Are ‘Significantly Less Healthy’ Than Those Unvaccinated

Trump Insurrection Act
ConspiracyNewsVoting is Rigged

Is President Trump About to Invoke the Insurrection Act and Arrest Government Officials Complicit in Election Fraud?

Owners Of Solarwinds Have Links To Obama, The Clintons, China, Hong Kong And The Us Election Process
ConspiracyNewsVoting is Rigged

Owners of SolarWinds Have Links to Obama, the Clintons, China, Hong Kong and the US Election Process