Major Leak: List of 2 Million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Members Around the World, Shows Pfizer and AstraZeneca Employed a Total of 123 Party Members

On Sunday Sky News in Australia that there was a major leak of a list of nearly 2 million CCP members, something never seen before.

The list exposes members who are working all over the world and also lifts the lid on how the party operates under Xi Jinping.

The list was allegedly extracted in 2016 by people believed to be Chinese dissidents, from a Shanghai server:

“A major leak containing a register with the details of nearly two million CCP members has occurred – exposing members who are now working all over the world, while also lifting the lid on how the party operates under Xi Jinping, says Sharri Markson.

“Ms Markson said the leak is a register with the details of Communist Party members, including their names, party position, birthday, national ID number and ethnicity.

“It is believed to be the first leak of its kind in the world,” the Sky News host said.

These individuals are embedded in some of the largest companies and inside some government agencies around the world.

Dec 3: @DNI_Ratcliffe in WSJ op-ed says China has targeted members of Congress. Dec 8: Eric Swalwell & Fang Fang story breaks. Dec. 9: @SecPompeo says China has infiltrated many U.S. colleges at GA Tech. Dec 12: Media covers leaked CCP database of 2 million secret members. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 13, 2020

The Epoch Times reported: The Mail found that major aerospace companies Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Boeing employed hundreds of CCP members.

Additionally, Pfizer and British drugmaker AstraZeneca employed a total of 123 Party members.

Here is the report from Sky News Australia:

