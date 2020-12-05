List of Hypocrite Politicians Who Got Caught Breaking Their Own Draconian COVID-19 Rules

Business owners who flout lockdowns have been arrested, beaten, jailed, and even family gatherings have been raided like they are child trafficking rings.

Despite brutal lockdowns, mandates, the complete destruction of the economy, and putting the police state on steroids, cases are still rising.

Every time they rise, the politicians take to their podiums and blame the citizens for not following their dictates close enough [instead of blaming it on the real culprit: massive testing with flawed tests]. More force is threatened and more arbitrary rules rolled out.

Despite the utterly horrifying effects of the lockdowns, politicians across the country keep forcing them on the citizens. Why is that?

Well, one of the reasons these politicians are just fine and dandy with putting millions of people out of business, sparking an epidemic of depression and suicide, and locking down their states is because it doesn’t really have an effect on their lives at all.

Regardless of what happened to the economy, every single government worker, from cops to the president, has kept their job, and received their weekly taxpayer funded paychecks — all the while getting an extended vacation — some of them literally.

On top of the fact that these politicians and government workers all keep their jobs, many of them have been caught breaking the very dictates they doled out. After all, hypocrisy is one of the key traits to being a successful politician.

The Free Thought Project has compiled a list of politicians who’ve been caught breaking their own rules. Because there are so many of them, this list is not complete, but should serve as a wake up call to those who think their ostensible leaders have their best interests in mind. In the cases below, many of these politicians advocated for throwing people in cages for the very mandates they are caught violating.

1. Out of the gate, the Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot was one of the heavy handed local dictators who threatened to kidnap and cage people for violating her orders — unless of course, that person is her.

After implementing a lockdown and threatening jail for violators — even people who just wanted a haircut — Lightfoot was busted going to a salon to get an illegal haircut.

Lightfoot defended the decision by saying, “I’m the public face of this city and you know, I’m a person who [takes] personal hygiene very seriously and I felt like I needed to have a haircut. So I got a haircut.”

Mayor Lightfoot Criticized After Post Shows Her Getting Haircut During Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/JkluWJXgdN pic.twitter.com/8jyjReRdZQ — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 7, 2020

But that is not all. In November, Lightfoot announced another “stay-at-home” order which mandated that Chicagoans remain home except for essential reasons, stop allowing guests into their homes, even if they are family, avoid travel that is non-essential, and “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said on Twitter.

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

2. According to Lightfoot, you could not have a traditional Thanksgiving. But if she wanted to go to the Joe Biden victory gathering, at which hundreds of people would be screaming and in close proximity, this is fine and dandy.

3. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has been seen on video and photographs disobeying his own orders — which have gotten average citizens beaten and arrested. He’s even been seen hugging people while maskless.

4. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught and exposed flouting his own ridiculous strictures on eating in restaurants — not putting his mask back on between bites (yes, he really mandated this) — while breaking the size limit on gatherings.

When he was caught dining at one of the world’s most expensive restaurants, he lied to the public and said the table was outside. But photos quickly surfaced, outing his lies.

Hypocrite Gavin Newsom having dinner with people from many different households, indoors, without social distancing, and without wearing masks:

5. Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards — while forcing bars to shutter across the state — was caught on video breaking the gathering size limit while simultaneously hiring a private bar company for a political fundraiser.

We hear JBE was in attendance at a fund raiser in Baton Rouge – Sure wish we were invited too! Phase 4 Hurricane Party… Posted by Live and Local on Friday, August 21, 2020

Even Gov. Grisham in New Mexico — who is now forcing grocery stores to close — has been caught breaking her own rules. During her mandated closure of non-essential businesses, she had a store open up so she could buy jewelry.

This list goes on and on and on.

6. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been at the center of this entire debacle from day one — first telling Americans not to wear masks and then pushing for a nationwide mask mandate — is not free from this hypocrisy either.

After telling the nation to mask up, Fauci was seen at the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees — not wearing his mask.

When word got out, Fauci went on the offensive and called those who criticized him for it, “mischievous” and claimed to have pulled down the mask because he was drinking water. But the picture showed that wasn’t true, he had his phone in both hands — not a water bottle.

7. In November, Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler issued guidelines telling people not to gather in groups of more than 10. Naturally, these rules did not apply to Adler who turned around and hosted a wedding and reception with 20 guests for his daughter at a trendy hotel near downtown.

Then, Adler issued a stay-at-home order, noting that “We need to stay home if you can. This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely. … We may have to close things down if we are not careful.”

Again, this did not apply Adler, who then boarded his private jet bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they vacationed for a week at a family timeshare.

Naturally, Adler claimed he did nothing wrong by breaking his own rules.

8. In Philadelphia, indoor dining was banned as part of COVID-19 lockdowns, unless you’re the mayor. In August, Philly Mayor Jim Kenney dined indoors in Maryland, a widely circulated photograph shows, though indoor dining was prohibited in Philadelphia.

That is not all.

9. Nancy Pelosi was caught on video in California visiting a hair salon that has been closed due to San Francisco’s coronavirus lockdown.

Ordinary people are not allowed to go to salons. The business isn’t allowed to be open. But this is Nancy Pelosi, and the rules for “commoners” apparently don’t apply to elitist Democrats. She’s also not wearing a mask:

On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask." On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask. https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

10. Gov. Ralph Northam was caught maskless at Virginia Beach. He later apologized and said “I was not prepared.”

11. Photos of a celebration for Carlo Scissura, head of the powerful construction trade organization New York Building Congress, show Democrat elites flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the NY Daily News, attendees included Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin and former Brooklyn Democratic Party Chairman Frank Seddio.