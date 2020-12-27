The Kraken Is Getting Bigger Attorney Sidney Powell Releases 270 Page Document On Massive 2020 Election Fraud Involving Foreign Interference
NewsVoting is Rigged

The Kraken is Getting Bigger: Attorney Sidney Powell Releases 270 Page Document on Massive 2020 Election Fraud Involving Foreign Interference

Kraken 2.0: Attorney Sidney Powell released an explosive document on foreign interference to Zenger News this week.

by Jim Hoft

The document includes 270 pages of affidavits, evidence and testimony from numerous witnesses and sources.

The Kraken Is Getting Bigger Attorney Sidney Powell Releases 270 Page Document On Massive 2020 Election Fraud Involving Foreign Interference

The 270 page document details election fraud, names and all!

The document includes military and alphabet testimony, and details everything from interference, to origins of voting machine fraud, to cybersecurity intrusions into U.S. elections systems and more.

Zenger wrote,

“Powell contends that documents in the binder prove direct foreign interference and fraud tainted the Nov. 3 presidential election, and that President Donald Trump was re-elected. The entire binder is reproduced here for exclusively.”

Here is the 270 page document via Zenger News.

The 'SPARS PANDEMIC 2025-2028' Simulation of Oct. 2017 Details a New Coronavirus PLANdemic That Will Follow COVID-19 Previous post

Related Articles

Anthony Fauci Appears To Get Vaccinated On Live Television In His Left Arm But Then Points To His Right Arm As Injection Site Afterward
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

Anthony Fauci Appears To Get Vaccinated On Live Television In His Left Arm But Then Points To His Right Arm As Injection Site Afterward

University Of Miami Covid 19 Researchers 'to Protect Fertility, Some Men May Want To Consider Freezing Their Sperm Prior To Vaccination'
CoronavirusHealthcareNewsVaccines

University of Miami COVID-19 Researchers: ‘To Protect Fertility, Some Men May Want to Consider Freezing Their Sperm Prior to Vaccination’

Tedros Genocide
NewsW.H.O.

WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Faces Allegations of Genocide

Putin Multiculturalism Has Failed The West
Migrant CrisisNews

Putin: Multiculturalism Has Failed the West