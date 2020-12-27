The Kraken is Getting Bigger: Attorney Sidney Powell Releases 270 Page Document on Massive 2020 Election Fraud Involving Foreign Interference

Kraken 2.0: Attorney Sidney Powell released an explosive document on foreign interference to Zenger News this week.

by Jim Hoft

The document includes 270 pages of affidavits, evidence and testimony from numerous witnesses and sources.

The 270 page document details election fraud, names and all!

The document includes military and alphabet testimony, and details everything from interference, to origins of voting machine fraud, to cybersecurity intrusions into U.S. elections systems and more.

Zenger wrote,

“Powell contends that documents in the binder prove direct foreign interference and fraud tainted the Nov. 3 presidential election, and that President Donald Trump was re-elected. The entire binder is reproduced here for exclusively.”

Here is the 270 page document via Zenger News.