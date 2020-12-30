It Would Be ‘shocking’ For Joe Biden To Last A Year In Presidency – kamala Harris Was The Deep State's Choice For President All Along (near Zero Support From The People)
It Would Be ‘Shocking’ for Joe Biden to Last a Year in Presidency – Kamala Harris Was the Deep State’s Choice for President All Along (Near Zero Support from the People)

American political commentator Dave Rubin says he would be shocked if Joe Biden lasts more than one year in presidency.

I would bet almost everything he (Biden) doesn’t last the full term,” Mr Rubin told Sky News host Rita Panahi.

“What I always said about this for the last year is that the scandal was the non-scandal, everyone knows something is not right with Joe Biden.”

“I don’t mean to be glib about it, but the scandal is that the media decided we can’t talk about it when everyone knows something is wrong.”

Mr Rubin said he thinks it is “fairly obvious” that if the president-elect begins his presidential term on January 20, 2021, it “will be Kamala Harris by the end of it”.

Source: Sky News Australia

