Just Stunning: Georgia Secretary of State Hired Dominion-Linked Firm to Conduct Audit of Dominion Voting Systems

The firm that conducted the audit of the Dominion Voting Systems in Georgia has links with Dominion Voting Systems.

And guess what? They didn’t find anything! There was “no sign of foul play.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hired the firm.

Raffensperger also has ties with Dominion and used Dominion executive and Antifa activist Eric Coomer in his defense earlier this year.

Jeff Carlson at Epoch Times reported:

The firm hired by Georgia’s secretary of state to conduct an “audit” of Dominion Voting Systems technology used during the 2020 elections is the same one that previously certified the Dominion systems and also approved a last-minute system-wide software change just weeks before the election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger failed to disclose that the company, Pro V&V, had a preexisting relationship with Dominion that dated back years, in his Nov. 17 statement announcing the results of the audit.

Raffensperger also failed to disclose that Dominion had used technical conclusions from Pro V&V in a pre-election Georgia lawsuit that questioned the reliability of Dominion’s systems during a last-minute software fix before the Nov. 3 election.

The testing from Pro V&V had been characterized as “superficial” and “cursory testing” by an expert cited in court documents.

In the widely quoted statement, Raffensperger said that the audit of Dominion machines was complete, there was “no sign of foul play,” and that “Pro V&V found no evidence” of tampering with the machines.

Sources: TheGatewayPundit.com; TheEpochTimes.com