Indian Court Blocks Move To Send Corona Resisters To Covid Camps
CoronavirusFalse FlagsPolice State

Indian Court Blocks Move to Send Corona Resisters to COVID Camps

A day after the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to “come out with a notification” mandating community service at Covid centres for those found not wearing masks or violating social distancing rules, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the order.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah stayed the direction on a plea by the state government, which contended that it is “contrary to law and will have adverse impact on the public health system”.

Indian Court Blocks Move To Send Corona Resisters To Covid Camps

The petition said the High Court direction “has the potential of backfiring and may actually result in increase of the number of Covid cases, rather than achieve the object with which it has been passed”.

Seeking the stay, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said sometimes cure is more dangerous than the prevention.

Mask should be worn, but this is not the cure for not wearing it, he said, adding that the harm of not wearing a mask is much less than sending a person to a Covid centre.

Earlier, New Zealand had announced it would put all COVID-19 patients into mandatory quarantine camps. The announcement didn’t say much about how the quarantine would be.

However, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a Facebook live video explained in detail how each and every activity will be monitored in these camps and those that refuse to be tested would be forced to stay in the camps for a longer duration.

Politician Warns: Trudeau Govt Plans To Build COVID ‘Quarantine / Isolation’ Camps Across Canada

Source: GreatGameIndia.com

Pfizer COVID Jab Warning: No Breastfeeding, Avoid Pregnancy for 2 Months or it Might Damage the Child Previous post

Related Articles

Pfizer Covid Jab Warning No Breastfeeding, Avoid Pregnancy For 2 Months Or It Might Damage The Child
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

Pfizer COVID Jab Warning: No Breastfeeding, Avoid Pregnancy for 2 Months or it Might Damage the Child

In 2019, A Fashion Model On ‘project Runway’ Named Kovid Designed A Mask 33 Weeks And 3 Days Before First Covid 19 Case Appeared
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse Flags

In 2019, A Fashion Model On ‘Project Runway’ Named KOVID Designed a Mask 33 Weeks and 3 Days Before First COVID-19 Case Appeared

Rand Paul No Scientific Evidence ‘tyrannical’ Lockdowns Work
CoronavirusNews

Rand Paul: No Scientific Evidence ‘Tyrannical’ Lockdowns Work

Covid 19 Mrna Vaccine Women
CoronavirusDepopulationVaccines

New mRNA Vaccines Could Cause Immune Cells to Attack Placenta Cells, Causing Female Infertility, Miscarriage or Birth Defects